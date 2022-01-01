Go
Toast

Spah Grill

Our home-made american kitchen cooked with love and special seasonings for that flavor that you like!

GRILL

763 Batesville Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (377 reviews)

Popular Items

Cookie(1)$1.00
Sexy hashbrown$7.25
1 Egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, ham, pepper, onion, tomatoes, mushroom and 1 toast or biscuit
Pan, 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage$5.99
One large pancake, 2 eggs, bacon or sausage
Regular Cheese Meal$7.50
Served with Side
2 Eggs,B/S, HB, B&G Meal$7.75
2 Eggs, bacon or sausage, hash brown, biscuit & gravy
French Special$4.99
2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage and a piece of French toast
Breakfast Burrito$6.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo , served with hash brown
French Toast$3.99
Chicken Fried Steak(LG) MEAL$10.25
2 Chicken Fried Steak topped with gravy
Breakfast Bowl$6.50
Hash brown, 2 eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits & gravy, topped with cheese)
See full menu

Location

763 Batesville Blvd

Batesville AR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mi Pueblito ll

No reviews yet

We offer our authentic taste of mexican and tex-mex food with affordable prices.

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Mi Ranchito lll

No reviews yet

Your best Food at your Table, Since 2000

La Alegria Mexican Restaurant and Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston