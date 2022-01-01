Go
Toast

Spain Rincón

Come in and enjoy!

41 Richard Mine Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cafe Al Rincon$7.75
Salomillo al Rincon$38.95
Broiled Filet Mignon with Bacon Cheese, and Mushroom Sauce
Mariscada Diablo$33.95
Mariscada with Onions & Peppers in Hot Tomato Sauce
1/2 Gallon of Sangria$29.95
1/2 Gallon of Sangria to go
1/4 Gallon of Sangria$23.00
1/4 Gallon of Sangria to go
Broiled Spanish Sausage$11.95
Broiled Spanish Sausage
Filet Mignon Tips in Garlic Sauce with Shrimp$38.95
Filet Mignon Tips in Garlic Sauce with Shrimp
Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Sauce$11.95
Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Rice$3.50
Paella Valenciana$35.95
Shellfish Combination with Rice, Chicken & Sausage
See full menu

Location

41 Richard Mine Road

Wharton NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acai Express Superfood Bowls

No reviews yet

Health food restaurant serving smoothies, acai bowls, pitaya bowls, mixed fruit blended bowls, fresh pressed and squeezed juices, infused fruit lemonade, artisan toasts, etc.

MULDOON's - Rockaway

No reviews yet

Casual Dining, Irish American Food & Beverages

Milo Cafe and Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tavern On The Rocks

No reviews yet

SHUT UP & DRINK!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston