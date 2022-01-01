Go
Toast

Spak Bros. Pizza

"We Are What We Eat" Spak Brothers is committed to offering food that is local, sustainable and healthy, whenever possible. Our vegan cheese contains no caisen. We use only unbleached, unbromated flour, and there are no refined sugars in our sauce or dough.

PIZZA • SALADS

5107 Penn Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.50
12" Seitan "Cheese Steak"$10.49
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
6" Seitan "Cheese Steak"$5.99
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
French Fries$2.99
Plateful of straight-cut potato fries. Includes ketchup packets. 🅥 Vegan.
Vegan Ranch$0.75
🅥 Vegan. Made with a tofu base.
Curly Fries$3.49
Plateful of curly-style potato fries. Includes ketchup packets. 🅥 Vegan.
LG Pizza$12.99
14" LG / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
SM Pizza$8.99
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
Seitan Wings$6.49
10oz. portion of seitan wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: choose a vegan sauce and side of Vegan Ranch. (**NOTE** Wing order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)
XL Pizza$15.99
18" XL / 12-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($2.00 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5107 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

brillobox

No reviews yet

keeping it weird since 2005

Roots Natural Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hop Farm Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Without Farms You'd be, Hungry, Naked, and Thirsty!

Pusadees Garden

No reviews yet

Due to pandemic restrictions, we are currently welcoming dinner guests by reservation only!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston