Spalding's Bakery

Doughnuts and other baked goods since 1929

DONUTS

760 Winchester Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (513 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

760 Winchester Rd

Lexington KY

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
