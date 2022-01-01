Go
Toast

Spanglish

Creative Puerto Rican Cuisine

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

104 City Hall Plz • $$

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Empanadas$7.50
One Empanada$3.99
Yucas Bravas$3.99
w/brava seasoning
Old Havana$9.99
steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
Spanglish Cuban$9.69
Slow roasted pork (pernil), Black Forest ham, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed buttered sobao bread
Three Empanadas$10.99
Dirty Dancing$10.99
white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado
Two Empanadas$7.49
Maduros$3.99
w/queso fresco
Buenos Aires$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

104 City Hall Plz

Durham NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mateo Tapas

No reviews yet

Pick up and enjoy!

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

Toast at Five Points

No reviews yet

Italian sandwich shop with homemade soups and salads

Cocoa Cinnamon

No reviews yet

Our first shop in the Old North Durham neighborhood used materials preserved from Durham's tobacco past and research present to drive its design. The colors of the walls are inspired by coffee, cacao, and spices. There are more couches than chairs in this one and it has a lot of outdoor seating (except for right now during the pandemic). Our goal was to infuse science and exploration from a sense of our place on this planet and how we are in relationship with everything around us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston