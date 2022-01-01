Spanish Fort seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Spanish Fort
Half Shell Oyster House
30500 AL-181, Spanish Fort
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Creme Brulee
|$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
|Seafood Pasta
|$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
|Redfish Orleans
|$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Felix’s Fish Camp
1530 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort
|Popular items
|*CRAB SOUP
|*FRIED SHRIMP POBOY
|CRAB CLAWS
|$24.99