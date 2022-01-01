Spanish Fort seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Spanish Fort

Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

30500 AL-181, Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with Gulf shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Felix’s Fish Camp image

 

Felix’s Fish Camp

1530 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
*CRAB SOUP
*FRIED SHRIMP POBOY
CRAB CLAWS$24.99
More about Felix’s Fish Camp
BLUEGILL Restaurant image

 

BLUEGILL Restaurant

3775 Battleship Pkwy, Spanish Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLUEGILL Burger$9.99
Oreo Mud Pie$6.00
Chopped Fries$10.99
More about BLUEGILL Restaurant

