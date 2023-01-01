Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Spanish Fort

Spanish Fort restaurants
Spanish Fort restaurants that serve bisque

ED's Seafood Shed - New Location - 6450 US 90 Suite J

6450 US 90 Suite J, Spanish Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bisque$0.00
More about ED's Seafood Shed - New Location - 6450 US 90 Suite J
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House Spanish Fort

30500 AL-181, Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Bisque$12.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
Cup Bisque$7.00
A perfect blend of crawfish, crabmeat and corn in a cream base with creole seasonings.
More about Half Shell Oyster House Spanish Fort

