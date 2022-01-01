Quesadillas in Spanish Fort

Uptowner Quesadilla image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

30500 AL-181, Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Uptowner Quesadilla$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

6450 US Hwy 90 #J, Spanish Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

