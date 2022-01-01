Quesadillas in Spanish Fort
Spanish Fort restaurants that serve quesadillas
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
30500 AL-181, Spanish Fort
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
Beef 'O' Brady's
6450 US Hwy 90 #J, Spanish Fort
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)