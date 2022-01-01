Go
Spanish Diner - Bethesda

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

7271 Woodmont Ave • $$

El Gazpacho y su Liturgia$10.00
The famous gazpacho served like at home
Tortilla de Patatas Chips$14.00
Spanish omelet made with José Andrés olive oil potato chips and caramelized onions
Albondigas con Tomate y Patatas Fritas$17.00
Ibérico pork meatballs with tomato sauce and fried potatoes
Patatas Bravas$11.00
Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and garlic alioli
Pollo Guisado con Arroz$23.00
Chicken, caramelized onions and sherry wine stew served with garlic sautéed rice
Tarta de Queso$9.00
San Sebastian, “burnt” style goat cheesecake
Gambas al Ajillo$17.00
The famous shrimp sauteed with garlic, olive oil, chile arbol, bay leaf and oloroso wine
Pan con Tomate$12.00
Toasted slices of uniquely crispy and ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato and extra virgin olive oil
Croquetas de Cocido$14.00
Beef, ham, chicken and chorizo bechamel fritters
Callos con Garbanzos$17.00
Madrid style tripe stew, chickpeas, blood sausage, chorizo
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7271 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
