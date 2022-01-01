Spanked Puppy
Welcome to the Puppy! Locally owned neighborhood Restaurant and Pub serving the Colchester community. Famous for our weekend brunch, Prime Rib Friday's, wings, and homemade comfort food. Come try us out, you won't regret it!
116 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
116 Main Street
Colchester VT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
