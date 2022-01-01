Go
Spanked Puppy

Welcome to the Puppy! Locally owned neighborhood Restaurant and Pub serving the Colchester community. Famous for our weekend brunch, Prime Rib Friday's, wings, and homemade comfort food. Come try us out, you won't regret it!

116 Main Street

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$13.95
A juicy 8oz. Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of American, Vermont cheddar, Swiss or Provolone cheese, served with handcut fries.
Add Bacon $1.00
Add Egg $0.75
Wings$6.95
Includes crisp celery & carrot sticks with blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping!
*Boneless Chicken Bites$9.95
Boneless Chicken Bites tossed in a sauce of your choice served with blue cheese or ranch.
Chicken Tenders$9.95
Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Cheese Burger$7.95
4oz beef patty american cheeseburger served with a side of fries. Toppings upon Request.
French Dip$9.95
Our in house cooked rare roast beef sliced thin on French bread, served with fries and a side of au jus for dipping.
Chef's Salad$10.95
Fresh crisp greens and assorted vegetables, topped with ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss cheese and Vermont cheddar cheese.
Location

116 Main Street

Colchester VT

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
