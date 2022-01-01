Go
Toast

Spanky's Hideaway

We hope you find Spanky's Hideaway a fun and friendly spot to meet with friends and enjoy a wide variety of beverages and great food!!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5208 W County Line Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (439 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5208 W County Line Rd

Mequon WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aloha Poke Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Pizza Man - Mequon Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foxtown Heritage Meats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Screaming Tuna - Mequon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston