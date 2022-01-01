Go
Toast
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

7118 Bellaire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cheese Sticks$6.45
Served with our homemade marinara sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo$9.25
Fettuccini noodles tossed with our homemade, creamy garlic alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese
LG Super Duper$25.50
LG Pepperoni Passion$23.35
SM Pepperoni Passion$12.75
LG Meat Lover's$25.50
Original Lasagna$9.60
Homemade layers of pasta noodles, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella, baked in a rich meat sauce
Fountain Drink$2.85
LG BYO$17.00
8 Wings$9.75
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7118 Bellaire Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Gyro Republic

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ostioneria La Reyna #1

No reviews yet

Best Mexican Seafood & Oyster Bar in HTown!

Bob's Lounge & Grill

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston