Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

The Gang's All Here

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

485 S Jefferson St • $$

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Cod Fish Fry 3 Piece$13.00
16" Supreme Pizza$25.00
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Four fried Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch for dipping
Cheese Curds$6.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch or marinara sauce
Garlic Bread$3.00
Buttery, classic garlic bread
Duck, Bacon & Corn Won-Tons$8.00
A decadent filled of duck bacon, charred sweet corn and cream stuffed inside a crescent-shaped wonton wrapper. Four pieces served with our own Sriracha Honey or Thai Chili dipping sauce
10" Pizza Build Your Own$8.00
Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.
Trad Wings - 10$13.00
Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
16" Pizza Build Your Own$14.00
Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.
14" Pizza Build Your Own$11.00
Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

485 S Jefferson St

Waterford WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

