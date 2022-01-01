Go
Spare Time Tavern image
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Spare Time Tavern

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

64 Reviews

$

63 Foster St,Metro Bowl

Peabody, MA 01960

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

63 Foster St,Metro Bowl, Peabody MA 01960

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Chicken & The Pig

No reviews yet

Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwiches, Gourmet Hot Dogs, Bacon, & Truffle Waffle Fries. Come Hungry!

Sol Bean Juice Bar and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Award Winning Healthy Eatery and Juice Bar
Eat Healthy and Let your Sol Shine
Est. 2006

Stefanelli's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marcos Pizzeria Middleton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spare Time Tavern

orange star4.6 • 64 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston