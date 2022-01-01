Spark
Come in and enjoy!
35 NW 3rd Ave
Location
35 NW 3rd Ave
Portland OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
GARDEN BAR
Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.
Voodoo Doughnut
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.
Elephants at World Trade Center
Our newest location features everything you love about our Flying Elephants, plus a full grill!