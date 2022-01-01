Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee
Creative catering featuring savories and sweets, breads and brownies, custom cakes and caffeine. Let us Spark Your Sweet Tooth!
111 West 10th Street
Popular Items
Location
111 West 10th Street
WILMINGTON DE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
Nearby restaurants
DECO Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Green Box Kitchen DeCo
Green Box Kitchen is a fast-casual Plant-Based restaurant that serves hand crafted smoothies, açaí bowls, cold pressed juices, and other fresh foods that are incredibly delicious and always 100% Plant-Based.
Delectablez
Vegan Food
IM Coffee
Come in and enjoy!