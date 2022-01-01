Go
Spark*d Creative Pastry + Coffee

Creative catering featuring savories and sweets, breads and brownies, custom cakes and caffeine. Let us Spark Your Sweet Tooth!

111 West 10th Street

Popular Items

Bunny Face Cookie Pop$5.00
Fun for every bunny!
Assorted Miniature Pastries$18.00
One dozen petite two-bite pastries. Add them to a dessert and cookie tray, enjoy as part of an afternoon tea party, or just share with a friend for an everyday treat. Please allow 24 hours
HOTEL DU PONT Almond Macaroons$8.00
One dozen of our famous almond macaroons, in simple bulk packaging. Perfect to add to your own cookie tray or dessert display. Please allow 24 hours
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.00
BEC sandwich on your choice of bagel or croissant. Served with sriracha aioli
Banana Cream Pie$18.00
Fresh bananas, creamy custard, and real whipped cream in a handmade pie crust
Carrot Cake Roll$25.00
9" Carrot sponge cake roll with cream cheese icing
Handmade Chocolate Easter Bunny$6.00
Hollow chocolate Easter bunny, handmade with the best Valrhona chocolate
Personalized Easter Bunny Cookie$6.00
The perfect addition to an Easter basket! Please provide name for personalization
House Coffee
A cup of our house coffee using La Colombe's Corsica beans.
Bagel$2.25
Location

WILMINGTON DE

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
