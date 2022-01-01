Sparks restaurants you'll love
More about Reicher's Atomic Chicken
Reicher's Atomic Chicken
950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot
|$9.50
Chicken | Nashville Hot Sauce | Slaw | Reicher Sauce | Bread & Butter Pickles
|Southern Belle
|$8.50
Chicken | Carolina Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Reicher Sauce
|30 Boneless Wings
|$30.00
Boneless all white meat chicken with your choice of sauce
More about Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.
Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.
950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.75
Wagyu Brisket Sandwich ,Served with House Fried Chips
|The Carolina Dinner-Brisket
|$55.00
1/2 lb. Brisket, Two Sausages, 7 Ribs, 1/2 BBQ Chicken, Two Pints Of Sides & Cornbread. Serves 4
|St Louis Pork Ribs
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs Served, With Two Fixins and Cornbread
More about Sip of Saigon
Sip of Saigon
1272 Disc Dr, Sparks
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$9.50
Choice of Protein, Mayonnaise, Jalapeno, Cilantro and House Pickles Toasted in a Fresh Baguette. Tofu, Chicken, Marinated Pork (+$1), Caramelized Pork Belly (+$1), Beef (+2$), or Shrimp (+$3)
|Build-Your-Own Pho TO-GO
|$12.50
Build Your Own Custom Pho. Base Pho Bowl includes BEEF broth soup, rice noodles, and herb garnishes. Your choice of protein(s) and veggies
|Combination Pho TO-GO
|$17.25
BEEF noodle soup broth with sliced rare beef, beef brisket, and meatballs
More about Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
1250 Disc Drive, Sparks
|Popular items
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
|#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos
|$12.99
Two hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Meat, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro
*Gluten Free
|Julis Brown Rice Sauté
|$12.75
Organic Brown Rice, Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
|BLTA
|$14.50
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
More about Loco Ono - Prater
Loco Ono - Prater
663 N. McCarran Blvd., Sparks
|Popular items
|Musubi
|$3.50
|Mac Salad
|$2.00
|Teri Chicken
|$13.95
More about Blind Onion Pizza & Pub
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub
295 Los Altos PKWY, Sparks
More about The Phoenix
The Phoenix
1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170, Reno
More about Cantina Los Tres Hombres - Victorian Ave
Cantina Los Tres Hombres - Victorian Ave
926 VICTORIAN AVE, Sparks
