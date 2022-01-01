Sparks restaurants you'll love

Go
Sparks restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sparks

Sparks's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Sparks restaurants

Reicher's Atomic Chicken image

 

Reicher's Atomic Chicken

950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot$9.50
Chicken | Nashville Hot Sauce | Slaw | Reicher Sauce | Bread & Butter Pickles
Southern Belle$8.50
Chicken | Carolina Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Reicher Sauce
30 Boneless Wings$30.00
Boneless all white meat chicken with your choice of sauce
More about Reicher's Atomic Chicken
Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co. image

 

Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.

950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$10.75
Wagyu Brisket Sandwich ,Served with House Fried Chips
The Carolina Dinner-Brisket$55.00
1/2 lb. Brisket, Two Sausages, 7 Ribs, 1/2 BBQ Chicken, Two Pints Of Sides & Cornbread. Serves 4
St Louis Pork Ribs
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs Served, With Two Fixins and Cornbread
More about Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.
Sip of Saigon image

 

Sip of Saigon

1272 Disc Dr, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Banh Mi Sandwich$9.50
Choice of Protein, Mayonnaise, Jalapeno, Cilantro and House Pickles Toasted in a Fresh Baguette. Tofu, Chicken, Marinated Pork (+$1), Caramelized Pork Belly (+$1), Beef (+2$), or Shrimp (+$3)
Build-Your-Own Pho TO-GO$12.50
Build Your Own Custom Pho. Base Pho Bowl includes BEEF broth soup, rice noodles, and herb garnishes. Your choice of protein(s) and veggies
Combination Pho TO-GO$17.25
BEEF noodle soup broth with sliced rare beef, beef brisket, and meatballs
More about Sip of Saigon
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada image

 

Los Compadres Sparks Nevada

1250 Disc Drive, Sparks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Street Tacos$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos$12.99
Two hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Salad$12.49
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
More about Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Great Full Gardens at the Legends image

 

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of Meat, Organic Brown Rice, Organic House Made Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms, Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Broccoli, Green Onion, Cilantro
*Gluten Free
Julis Brown Rice Sauté$12.75
Organic Brown Rice, Spinach, Cabbage, Broccoli, White Beans, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon Oil
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
BLTA$14.50
Daily's Natural Uncured Bacon, Slow Roasted Tomato Aioli, Greenleaf Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Naan Bread, With Your Choice of Side
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends
Restaurant banner

 

Loco Ono - Prater

663 N. McCarran Blvd., Sparks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Musubi$3.50
Mac Salad$2.00
Teri Chicken$13.95
More about Loco Ono - Prater
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub image

 

Blind Onion Pizza & Pub

295 Los Altos PKWY, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blind Onion Pizza & Pub
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub image

 

Blind Onion Pizza & Pub

824 Victorian Ave, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blind Onion Pizza & Pub
Banner pic

 

The Phoenix

1310 Sheels Dr, suite C170, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Phoenix
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina Los Tres Hombres - Victorian Ave

926 VICTORIAN AVE, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cantina Los Tres Hombres - Victorian Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Legends

1180 Scheels Drive\nSte B 111, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Legends

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sparks

Tacos

Map

More near Sparks to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

No reviews yet

Placerville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston