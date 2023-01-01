Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brulee in
Sparks
/
Sparks
/
Brulee
Sparks restaurants that serve brulee
Sip Of Saigon
1272 Disc Dr, Sparks
No reviews yet
Espresso Creme Brulee
$6.95
Creamy custard with espresso topped with caramelized sugar. Served in a glass jar
More about Sip Of Saigon
Golden Tea Cafe
113 Los Altos Parkway Suite 104, Sparks
No reviews yet
Crème Brulee Latte
$6.25
More about Golden Tea Cafe
