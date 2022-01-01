Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Sparks

Go
Sparks restaurants
Toast

Sparks restaurants that serve burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito image

 

Los Compadres Sparks Nevada

1250 Disc Drive, Sparks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Burrito$10.99
Citrus-braised pork (pulled pork) with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Chicken Fajita Burrito$12.49
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Al Pastor Burrito$10.99
Marinated spicy pork with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
More about Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Item pic

 

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Organic Potatoes, Organic Black Beans, Mozzarella, Organic Tortilla, Salsa
Burrito
Choice of Tinga Chicken OR Roasted Veggie. Organic Tortilla, Black Beans, Mexi Rice, Cheese, Pico De Gallo. Served with Sour Cream, Green Salad, House Made Salsa.
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends
Costa Vida - Sparks image

 

Costa Vida - Sparks

2955 North McCarran Road, Sparks

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Sparks

Browse other tasty dishes in Sparks

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Nachos

Pudding

Tamales

Salmon

Quesadillas

Map

More near Sparks to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston