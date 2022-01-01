Burritos in Sparks
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
1250 Disc Drive, Sparks
|Carnitas Burrito
|$10.99
Citrus-braised pork (pulled pork) with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$12.49
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$10.99
Marinated spicy pork with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, Organic Potatoes, Organic Black Beans, Mozzarella, Organic Tortilla, Salsa
|Burrito
Choice of Tinga Chicken OR Roasted Veggie. Organic Tortilla, Black Beans, Mexi Rice, Cheese, Pico De Gallo. Served with Sour Cream, Green Salad, House Made Salsa.