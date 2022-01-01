Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Sparks

Sparks restaurants
Sparks restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Reicher's Atomic Chicken image

 

Reicher's Atomic Chicken

950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.50
House Salad Mix | Chicken Tossed in Sauce | Tomato | Onion | Olives | Egg | Cheese | Dressing of Choice
More about Reicher's Atomic Chicken
Item pic

 

Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.

950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Classic$8.50
Crispy Chicken Breast | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Reicher Sauce
More about Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.
Crispy Chicken image

 

BurgerIM

1180 Scheels Drive, Sparks

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about BurgerIM

