Enchiladas in Sparks

More about Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
1250 Disc Drive, Sparks
|2 Enchilada Suizas
|$16.00
2 Corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat, covered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
|2 Seafood Enchiladas
|$16.00
-2 Shrimp Enchilada- Made on corn tortillas rolled around and filled with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, topped with cheese and green sauce, with rice and beans.
-Fish Enchilada- made with grilled seasoned fish and topped with cheese and green sauce and served with rice and beans.
|2 Asada or Carnitas Enchiladas
|$16.00
Made on 2 corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce.