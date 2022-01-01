Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Sparks

Go
Sparks restaurants
Toast

Sparks restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Los Compadres Sparks Nevada

1250 Disc Drive, Sparks

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Enchilada Suizas$16.00
2 Corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat, covered in green tomatillo sauce. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
2 Seafood Enchiladas$16.00
-2 Shrimp Enchilada- Made on corn tortillas rolled around and filled with grilled shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, topped with cheese and green sauce, with rice and beans.
-Fish Enchilada- made with grilled seasoned fish and topped with cheese and green sauce and served with rice and beans.
2 Asada or Carnitas Enchiladas$16.00
Made on 2 corn tortillas rolled around and filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and red sauce.
More about Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Great Full Gardens at the Legends image

 

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EASTER ENCHILADAS$16.00
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends

Browse other tasty dishes in Sparks

Pudding

Crispy Chicken

Bread Pudding

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Sparks to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston