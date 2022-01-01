Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Sparks

Go
Sparks restaurants
Toast

Sparks restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.

950 Glendale Avenue, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$4.75
More about Carolina Kitchen & BBQ Co.
Great Full Gardens at the Legends image

 

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Shepards Pie$16.00
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends

Browse other tasty dishes in Sparks

Burritos

Nachos

Taco Salad

Pudding

Chili

Tamales

Mac And Cheese

Curry

Map

More near Sparks to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston