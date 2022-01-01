Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Sparks

Go
Sparks restaurants
Toast

Sparks restaurants that serve quesadillas

Los Compadres Sparks Nevada image

 

Los Compadres Sparks Nevada

1250 Disc Drive, Sparks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Quesadilla$11.49
Citrus-braised pork (pulled pork) served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.49
Seasoned grilled chicken served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
More about Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
Great Full Gardens at the Legends image

 

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Midtown Quesadilla$17.00
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.25
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends

Browse other tasty dishes in Sparks

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Enchiladas

Bread Pudding

Crispy Chicken

Nachos

Coleslaw

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Sparks to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston