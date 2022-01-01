Quesadillas in Sparks
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada
1250 Disc Drive, Sparks
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$11.49
Citrus-braised pork (pulled pork) served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.49
Seasoned grilled chicken served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
|Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes served with sour cream and guacamole. -Make it a meal with rice and beans for 2.99 more-
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks
|Midtown Quesadilla
|$17.00
Organic Tortilla, Organic Mary's Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Broccoli, Mozzarella, Spicy Jalapeno Aioli, Salsa, Sour Cream, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.25