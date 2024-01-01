Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Sparks

Go
Sparks restaurants
Toast

Sparks restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

CodFather

Electric Avenue, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half of fish Reuben$11.95
Deep fried battered cod served on rye bread buttered and grilled with sauerkraut and dressed with 1000 Island dressing.
Pick a side
More about CodFather
Item pic

 

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$17.50
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Vegan Reuben$10.00
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side
1/2 Pastrami Reuben$10.00
Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
More about Great Full Gardens at the Legends

