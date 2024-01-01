Reuben in Sparks
Sparks restaurants that serve reuben
CodFather
Electric Avenue, Sparks
|Half of fish Reuben
|$11.95
Deep fried battered cod served on rye bread buttered and grilled with sauerkraut and dressed with 1000 Island dressing.
Pick a side
Great Full Gardens at the Legends
1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks
|Turkey Reuben
|$17.50
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side
|1/2 Vegan Reuben
|$10.00
Organic Litelife Smoked Tempeh, 1000 Island, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, Vegan Cheeze, Truckee Sourdough Co. Rye, With Your Choice of Side
|1/2 Pastrami Reuben
|$10.00
Uncured Hickory Smoked Pastrami, House Fermented Organic Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Provolone, Truckee Sourdough Co. Marble Rye, With Your Choice of Side