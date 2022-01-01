Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sparks

Sparks restaurants
Sparks restaurants that serve salmon

Great Full Gardens at the Legends

1330 Scheels Drive Suite F-102, Sparks

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S/ Salmon$11.00
Salmon Roll-Ups$12.00
Smoked Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Dill, Cream Cheese, Organic Wrap. Served with Sweet Wasabi Dressing and Lemon Wedges
Salmon Benedict$20.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Two Vital Farms' Pasture Raised Eggs Over Easy, English Muffin, Wasabi Dressing, Hollandaise, Served with Organic Potatoes
Loco Ono - Prater

663 N. McCarran Blvd., Sparks

Takeout
Cali Style Salmon$7.95
Cali Style Salmon$18.95
