Sparky's Pizza
Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
839 SE Belmont St • $
Location
839 SE Belmont St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
