Go
Toast

Sparky's Pizza

Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

2434 NE MLK Blvd. • $

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza Party Pack$40.00
Two large 14" specialty pizzas,
one set of breadsticks & one 2-liter of soda.
(Feeds 7-8)
Double Double$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
Extra Ranch$0.25
Giant Stick$2.00
Extra Marinara$0.25
Six Sticks$3.00
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Small Greek Salad$4.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 1-2)
Large Greek Salad$7.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 2-3)
Pepperoni 18"$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2434 NE MLK Blvd.

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sizzle Pie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kichinto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smokin' Fire Fish

No reviews yet

The Asian Food Story of the Pacific & Micronesian Islands

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston