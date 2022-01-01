Go
Toast

Sparky's Pizza

Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

7530 NE MLK Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)

Popular Items

Six Sticks$3.00
Giant Stick$2.00
Extra Marinara$0.25
Pepperoni 18"$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
Extra Ranch$0.25
Pizza Party Pack$40.00
Two large 14" specialty pizzas,
one set of breadsticks & one 2-liter of soda.
(Feeds 7-8)
Six Sticks$3.00
Extra Ranch$0.25
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Double Double$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7530 NE MLK Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Campana Restaurant

No reviews yet

An Italian restaurant located in Northeast Portland, Oregon.

Breakside Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Neighbor Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Zoraya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Peruvian food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston