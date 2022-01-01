Go
Sparo's Deli - CloudKitchen

500 Cortlandt St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Belle
Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo
Lady Di
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil
Dani Girl
Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan, Marinara, Mozzarella
Lil Gracie
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Melted Provolone, Duke's Mayo
Macaroni Salad 8oz$4.95
8oz size
Mama Ree
Eggplant Cutlet, Marinated Artichokes, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil
Whole Sandwich$8.95
Don't see anything you like?
Ask us to Make a Custom 12 inch Sandwich
Chicken Parm
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Marinara
Kettle Potato Chips$2.50
2oz
Mama Cici
Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Duke's Mayo
Location

Bellville NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

