Sparo's Deli - CloudKitchen
ORDER ONLINE and enjoy!
500 Cortlandt St
Popular Items
Location
500 Cortlandt St
Bellville NJ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
500 Cortlandt Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Sweets & Cortaditos - Belleville
Come in and enjoy!
Thai Essence
Come in and enjoy!
Ochado USA
Tea from the Heart!