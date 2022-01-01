Sparrows Point American restaurants you'll love

Go
Sparrows Point restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Sparrows Point

Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck image

 

Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck

5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crossroads Burger$11.00
1/2 pound burger cooked to your preference and topped with your choice of toppings. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
Crab-n-Corn Chowder$6.00
fresh corn sauteed with onions, finished with signature spices and Jumbo Lump Crab
Hawiian Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
tender pork stuffed in 3 warm flour tortillas topped with avocado, pineapple salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro crema. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
More about Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
Crossroads Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crossroads Bistro

5200 North Point Blvd., Sparrows Point

Avg 4.5 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Sub$6.50
a crowd favorite with your choice of cheese and toppings
Maryland Crab Dip$9.00
Old Bay, Jumbo lump crab, worcestershire, 3 cheese blend, served with Old Bay Wonton chips
Chesapeake Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
crab meat, grilled shrimp, Old Bay aioli, lettuce and tomato, served on a 1/2 sub
More about Crossroads Bistro
Tiki Lee's Dock Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Tiki Lee's Dock Bar

4309 Shore Drive, Sparrows Point

Avg 4 (1054 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP & CRAB MAC & CHEESE$16.00
More about Tiki Lee's Dock Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sparrows Point

Shrimp Tacos

Tacos

Map

More near Sparrows Point to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Middle River

No reviews yet

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston