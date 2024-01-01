Buffalo chicken tenders in Sparrows Point
Sparrows Point restaurants that serve buffalo chicken tenders
More about Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
Please Check Today's Social Media for our Current Location!, Edgemere
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
|$15.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, and bleu cheese or ranch
More about Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant
5200 North Point Blvd., Sparrows Point
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.00
our tender home-made chicken tenders, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce and wrapped up with cheddar, pickles, and either blue cheese or ranch