Buffalo chicken tenders in Sparrows Point

Sparrows Point restaurants
Sparrows Point restaurants that serve buffalo chicken tenders

Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck

Please Check Today's Social Media for our Current Location!, Edgemere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$15.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, and bleu cheese or ranch
More about Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant

5200 North Point Blvd., Sparrows Point

Avg 4.5 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$12.00
our tender home-made chicken tenders, tossed in our signature buffalo sauce and wrapped up with cheddar, pickles, and either blue cheese or ranch
More about Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant

