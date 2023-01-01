Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Sparrows Point

Sparrows Point restaurants
Sparrows Point restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

 

HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen -

Tradepoint Avenue, Edgemere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken$10.00
Mild jerk chicken with just the right amount of spice!
Jerk Chicken Wrap$13.00
Your favorite wrap with mild jerk chicken spice and stuffed with rice!
More about HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen -
Jamaican Me Crazy Jerk Chicken Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Tiki Lee's Dock Bar

4309 Shore Drive, Sparrows Point

Avg 4 (1054 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Jamaican Me Crazy Jerk Chicken (T)$17.00
3 soft flour tortilla shells filled with marinated chicken tenders, pineapple salsa and honey mustard
Quesadilla Jerk Chicken (T)$17.00
Our Jerk Chicken with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Jerk Chicken (T)$16.00
More about Tiki Lee's Dock Bar

