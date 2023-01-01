Jerk chicken in Sparrows Point
Sparrows Point restaurants that serve jerk chicken
More about HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen -
HoodFellas Mobile Kitchen -
Tradepoint Avenue, Edgemere
|Jerk Chicken
|$10.00
Mild jerk chicken with just the right amount of spice!
|Jerk Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Your favorite wrap with mild jerk chicken spice and stuffed with rice!
More about Tiki Lee's Dock Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Tiki Lee's Dock Bar
4309 Shore Drive, Sparrows Point
|Tacos Jamaican Me Crazy Jerk Chicken (T)
|$17.00
3 soft flour tortilla shells filled with marinated chicken tenders, pineapple salsa and honey mustard
|Quesadilla Jerk Chicken (T)
|$17.00
Our Jerk Chicken with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Jerk Chicken (T)
|$16.00