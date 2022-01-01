Quesadillas in Sparrows Point
Sparrows Point restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere
|Reuben Quesadilla
|$11.00
traditional corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1,000 island dressing packed inside a crisp caraway spiced flour tortilla. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.00
just chicken and cheese with salsa and sour cream on the side. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!