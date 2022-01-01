Tacos in Sparrows Point
Sparrows Point restaurants that serve tacos
Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere
|Blackened Catfish Tacos
|$13.00
|Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
three flour tortillas packed with tender fried shrimp, boom boom sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese
|Hawiian Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
tender pork stuffed in 3 warm flour tortillas topped with avocado, pineapple salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro crema. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crossroads Bistro
5200 North Point Blvd., Sparrows Point
