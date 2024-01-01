Mac and cheese in Sparta
Sparta restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about St. Moritz Grill & Bar
St. Moritz Grill & Bar
9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta
|Kid Mac n Cheese
|$7.00
More about Sparta Classic Diner
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Sparta Classic Diner
80 Woodport Road, Sparta
|Buffalo Chicken Mac And Cheese
|$14.95
scratch made mac and cheese topped with crispy buffalo chicken and ranch drizzle
|Mac & Cheese Squares
|$11.95
Our 4 Cheese Mac and Cheese Breaded and Fried Crisp
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.95
elbow macaroni, made from scratch cheese sauce