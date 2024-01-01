Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork chops in
Sparta
/
Sparta
/
Pork Chops
Sparta restaurants that serve pork chops
St. Moritz Grill & Bar
9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta
No reviews yet
Reserve Pork Chop
$32.50
More about St. Moritz Grill & Bar
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Sparta Classic Diner
80 Woodport Road, Sparta
Avg 3.7
(447 reviews)
Country Fried Pork Chops
$25.95
Grilled Pork Chops
$24.95
Mashed Potato, Market Vegetables
More about Sparta Classic Diner
