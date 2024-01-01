Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Sparta

Go
Sparta restaurants
Toast

Sparta restaurants that serve pork chops

St. Moritz Grill & Bar

9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reserve Pork Chop$32.50
More about St. Moritz Grill & Bar
Sparta Classic Diner image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Sparta Classic Diner

80 Woodport Road, Sparta

Avg 3.7 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Country Fried Pork Chops$25.95
Grilled Pork Chops$24.95
Mashed Potato, Market Vegetables
More about Sparta Classic Diner

