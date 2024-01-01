Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Sparta

Sparta restaurants that serve spinach salad

St. Moritz Grill & Bar

9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Mushroom Salad$14.50
More about St. Moritz Grill & Bar
Sparta Classic Diner

80 Woodport Road, Sparta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Cobb Salad$13.95
Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Mushroom, Avocado, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Spinach Pie W/Greek Salad$18.95
Greek spinach pie with feta and seasonings baked in fyllo dough served with a small classic greek salad
More about Sparta Classic Diner

