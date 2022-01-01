Go
Spartan Ale House

Enjoy great food and drinks in an upscale sports bar atmosphere - dark wood, modern lighting with multiple high def TV screens. We serve everything from wings to burgers, salads to steaks. Three full bars ready to serve. Beautiful patio with fireplace.

3032 English Rows Ave

Popular Items

Kid Mac and Cheese$8.00
Kraft Mac and Cheese, Fries
Warm Pretzel Bites$10.00
Fat Tire Beer Cheese
Classic Meatloaf$18.00
Brown Sugar Glaze, Cheddar, Garlic Mash, Choice of Vegetable
Kid Cheeseburger$8.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, American, Fries
Traditional Bone-In Wings$16.00
Buffalo, Honey BBQ , Sweet Asian
Farmhouse Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Gruyere, Fried Egg, Garlic Aioli, Fries
Fried Calamari$12.00
Garlic Aioli, Lemon
Chicken on a Pita$12.00
Kid Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Choice of Sauce, Fries
Kid Grilled Cheese$8.00
American, Fries
Location

Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

