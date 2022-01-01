Spartanburg American restaurants you'll love
More about Main Street Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Main Street Pub
252 West Main Street, Spartanburg
Popular items
Boneless Wings
|$14.00
One pound of our hand-cut, breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of two of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Bloody Mary Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken breast, Bloody Mary slaw, bacon, sriracha mayo. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.
Pub Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar jack. (Pictured with salmon add-on)
More about The Kennedy
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Kennedy
221 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg
Popular items
Leaf Lettuce
|$6.00
Tyger River Lettuce, Shaved Local Veggies, Buttermilk Vinagrette, Raven Clifff Cheese, Corn Bread Crumbs
Kennedy Burger
|$12.50
Double Smashed Patties, Mustard, House Pickles, Shaved Onion, Special Sauce, American Cheese.
Roasted Beets
|$12.00
Honeycrisp apples, goat cheese, pistachio, arugula, beet vinaigrette
More about FR8yard Spartanburg
FR8yard Spartanburg
125 E. Main St., Spartanburg
Popular items
Lg Chix
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken on a stick with your choice of sauce - Gochuchang, Jalapeno maple bacon, Bulliet BBQ, or Buffalo Cream
Pretzel
|$9.00
Jumbo pretzel, beer cheese
Sm Chix
|$4.00
More about Flock Shop - Spartanburg
Flock Shop - Spartanburg
970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg
Popular items
Quarter White
|$11.50
1/4 chicken (breast & wing) dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat
2 Flockin' Tenders
|$11.00
Two jumbo tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level
Down South
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with house made pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, smoked bacon, B&B pickles and Alabama white sauce. Served with krinkle cut fries