Chicken wraps in Spartanburg

Go
Spartanburg restaurants
Toast

Spartanburg restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Cribb's Kitchen on Main image

 

Cribb's Kitchen on Main

226B West Main Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.70
Shaved chicken, blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, crispy jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, Blue Moon Red River buffalo sauce, flour tortilla
More about Cribb's Kitchen on Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Spartanburg

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Map

More near Spartanburg to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston