Collard greens in Spartanburg
Spartanburg restaurants that serve collard greens
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg
176 Liberty St, Spartanburg
|Collard Greens
|$5.00
with garlic butter
More about Flock Shop - Spartanburg
Flock Shop - Spartanburg
970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg
|Nitty Gritty
|$10.00
Adluh Farms stone-ground grits, collard greens, pepper relish, goat cheese, hot honey, Alabama white, chives
|Coop De Ville
|$12.50
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with pepper relish, lemon aoili, slaw and B&B pickles . Served with krinkle cut fries
|2 Flockin' Tenders
|$11.50
Two jumbo tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level