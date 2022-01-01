Grits in Spartanburg
Spartanburg restaurants that serve grits
Cribb's Kitchen on Main
226B West Main Street, Spartanburg
|Shrimp and Grits
|$19.00
Colonial Milling grits, fire roasted tomato gravy, smoked bacon, chive
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Kennedy
221 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg
|Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Colonial Milling grits, red shrimp, mustard greens, shrimp butter, fried leek, dill.
John's Cafe & Catering
311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg
|Grits
|$1.25
|Kids 1 Egg, Grits, 1 pc Bacon
|$3.50
Flock Shop Spartanburg
970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg
|Grits
|$2.50
Smoked bacon, goat cheese, candied pecans