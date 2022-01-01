Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Spartanburg

Spartanburg restaurants
Spartanburg restaurants that serve grits

Cribb's Kitchen on Main image

 

Cribb's Kitchen on Main

226B West Main Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$19.00
Colonial Milling grits, fire roasted tomato gravy, smoked bacon, chive
More about Cribb's Kitchen on Main
Shrimp & Grits image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Kennedy

221 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (973 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Colonial Milling grits, red shrimp, mustard greens, shrimp butter, fried leek, dill.
More about The Kennedy
John's Cafe & Catering image

 

John's Cafe & Catering

311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$1.25
Kids 1 Egg, Grits, 1 pc Bacon$3.50
More about John's Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

Flock Shop Spartanburg

970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grits$2.50
Smoked bacon, goat cheese, candied pecans
More about Flock Shop Spartanburg
The Tulip Tree image

 

The Tulip Tree

121 W Main St, Spartanburg

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp n Grits$26.00
More about The Tulip Tree

Shelby

