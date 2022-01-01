Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Spartanburg

Spartanburg restaurants
Spartanburg restaurants that serve po boy

The Kennedy image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Kennedy

221 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (973 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Po Boy$13.00
Red shrimp, remoulade, jicama chow chow, hoagie
More about The Kennedy
Flock Shop - Spartanburg image

 

Flock Shop - Spartanburg

970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Po-Boy$10.00
More about Flock Shop - Spartanburg

