Po boy in
Spartanburg
/
Spartanburg
/
Po Boy
Spartanburg restaurants that serve po boy
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Kennedy
221 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg
Avg 4.8
(973 reviews)
Po Boy
$13.00
Red shrimp, remoulade, jicama chow chow, hoagie
More about The Kennedy
Flock Shop - Spartanburg
970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg
No reviews yet
Catfish Po-Boy
$10.00
More about Flock Shop - Spartanburg
