Pretzels in Spartanburg

Go
Spartanburg restaurants
Toast

Spartanburg restaurants that serve pretzels

FR8yard Spartanburg image

 

FR8yard Spartanburg

125 E. Main St., Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel$9.00
Jumbo pretzel, beer cheese
More about FR8yard Spartanburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Spartanburg

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Spartanburg to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston