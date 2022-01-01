Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Spartanburg

Spartanburg restaurants
Spartanburg restaurants that serve salmon

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg

774 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg

Avg 4.2 (1753 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon & Shrimp$28.00
GRILLED SALMON WITH LIME AND RUM MOJITO SAUCE, BROWN RICE, BROCCOLI
WITH GRILLED SHRIMP
Salmon Mojito$21.00
GRILLED SALMON WITH LIME AND RUM MOJITO SAUCE, BROWN RICE, BROCCOLI
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
Cribb's Kitchen on Main image

 

Cribb's Kitchen on Main

226B West Main Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab & Salmon Roll$14.00
Toasted celery seed aioli, celery leaves, everything bagel crunch, toasted King's Hawaiian bun
Salmon BLT$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Add 7oz Salmon$10.50
More about Cribb's Kitchen on Main
Item pic

TACOS

Willy Taco

930 East Main St, Spartanburg

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Salmon$5.00
Blackened Salmon$5.50
Blackened salmon, wasabi avocado crema, arugula, charred tomato & corn relish
More about Willy Taco

