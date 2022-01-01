Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Spartanburg

Spartanburg restaurants
Spartanburg restaurants that serve tacos

John's Cafe & Catering image

 

John's Cafe & Catering

311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.25
Taco Shell w/ Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa & Sour Cream
More about John's Cafe & Catering
Taco 101 Chicken image

TACOS

Willy Taco

930 East Main St, Spartanburg

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco 101 Chicken$4.00
Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Willy's Taco Salad$10.00
Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
Tacos 101 Beef$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
More about Willy Taco

Map

