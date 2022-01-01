Tacos in Spartanburg
Spartanburg restaurants that serve tacos
John's Cafe & Catering
311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg
|Taco Salad
|$9.25
Taco Shell w/ Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa & Sour Cream
TACOS
Willy Taco
930 East Main St, Spartanburg
|Taco 101 Chicken
|$4.00
Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
|Willy's Taco Salad
|$10.00
Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
|Tacos 101 Beef
|$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico