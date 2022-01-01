Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Spartanburg

Go
Spartanburg restaurants
Toast

Spartanburg restaurants that serve waffles

John's Cafe & Catering image

 

John's Cafe & Catering

311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$3.50
More about John's Cafe & Catering
* Eggs Up Grill* image

 

#37 Eggs Up Grill

551 East Main Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich$5.99
Made with a half waffle and an egg, crispy bacon and American cheese served with our famous home fries and a side of syrup for dipping. Make it a double (two waffle sandwiches filled with eggs, bacon and cheese).
More about #37 Eggs Up Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Spartanburg

Mac And Cheese

Bruschetta

Cake

Caesar Salad

Chili

Milkshakes

Nachos

Green Beans

Map

More near Spartanburg to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (13 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston