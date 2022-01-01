Go
Spartan Gyros

Now Serving Wine!

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Plate$14.95
Marinated & grilled chicken souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.
Chicken Pita$9.95
Marinated and grilled chicken souvlaki (skewer) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Chkn Souvlaki$5.95
French Fries$2.75
Gyro PITA COMBO$12.95
Gyro (lamb & beef) on pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki. Served with one main side and a beverage.
Gyro Plate$13.95
An authentic Greek favorite of a tender mix of seasoned beef & lamb slow cooked and carved off the rotisserie. Served with your choice of two main sides and pita.
Avgolemeno BOWL$5.95
Light & creamy lemon chicken rice soup.
Greek Salad$8.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green bell peppers, Katamala olives & feta cheese over romaine lettuce. Served with a Greek vinaigrette
SM Greek Salad$4.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green bell peppers, Kalamata olives & feta over romaine. Served with our Greek vinaigrette.
Gyro Pita$8.95
Gyro (lamb & beef cooked on a rotisserie) on pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & tzatziki.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

4482 Weston Rd

Davie FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
