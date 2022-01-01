Go
Spartan Pizza

Order your favorite pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and more from Spartan Pizza at 1007 E 6th Street at the corner of San Marcos and East Sixth

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1007 E 6th St • $

Avg 4.5 (1480 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Pandora$12.00
Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Basil, Shredded Parmesan, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil
10" Athena$11.00
Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Whole Roasted Garlic Cloves, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil
10" Perseus$11.00
Artichoke, Red Onion, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto
10" Spartan$11.00
White Onion, Bell Pepper, Shredded Parmesan, Minced Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara.
10" Cyclops$11.00
Pepperoni, White Onion, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara
10" Calypso$11.00
Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara
10" Helen$11.00
Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil
10" Pegasus$12.00
Chicken, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, with Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto
10" Medusa$11.00
Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Blue Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Spread
10" Hades$11.00
Italian Sausage, Green Olives, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1007 E 6th St

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
