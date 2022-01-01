Spartina
All dishes made with fresh seasonal ingredients.
Lunch Take Out & Delivery 12noon-4pm
Dinner Take Out & Delivery 5pm-8pm
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
7505 Melrose Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7505 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Winchell's Donut House
Winchell's Donut House
Fish Grill - Beverly
Come in and enjoy!
Ruam Mitr
Come in and enjoy!
Milk Bar
Come in and enjoy!