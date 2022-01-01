Go
Toast

Spartina

All dishes made with fresh seasonal ingredients.
Lunch Take Out & Delivery 12noon-4pm
Dinner Take Out & Delivery 5pm-8pm

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

7505 Melrose Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)

Popular Items

Margarita Pizza$19.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fiore di Latte Mozzarella, Basil
Shrimp & Pistachio Rigatoni$28.00
Sicilian Shrimp and Pistachio Pesto, Rigatoni, Pecorino Sardo
Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Pepperoni, Calabrian Chile Oil, Wild Bloom Honey
Meatballs$17.00
Neapolitan Meatballs, Lemon, Caper, Brown Butter, Tomato
Bucatini San Marzano$29.00
Bucatini, San Marzano Tomato, Basil, Burrata
Charred Broccolini$12.00
Charred Broccolini, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
Garlic Bread$8.00
Tuscan Fettunta with Garlic Butter and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Cucumber Salad$18.00
Cucumber, Little Gem, Chickpea, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallion, Feta, Olives, Caper Dressing
Mary's Roasted Chicken$29.00
Grilled Boneless Half Chicken, Slow Roasted Carrots, Medjool Dates, Parsley, Lemon
Garlic Pasta$27.00
Black and White Garlic, Calabrian Chilies, Spaghettini, Pecorino
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7505 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

Fish Grill - Beverly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruam Mitr

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milk Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston